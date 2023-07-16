Katrina Kaif rejected these blockbuster movies that turned a blessing for Deepika Padukone

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 16, 2023

Katrina Kaif was the first choice for the role of Meenamma but as she wasn't comfortable with the role it went to Deepika Padukone.

The movie rejected by Katrina was a blockbuster and collected Rs 422 crore worldwide at the box office.

Remember Naina Talwara from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani? Yes, the role played by Deepika Padukone was initially offered to Katrina Kaif.

She turned it down due to other professional commitments.

Ram Leela wasn't the only role that Kaif rejected and Deepika Padukone bagged.

According to reports, Katrina Kaif was the first choice for the lead.

The role passed on to Deepika after Katrina rejected it.

Reportedly Bajirao Mastani was first offered to Katrina Kaif, before Deepika Padukone was selected.

The movie collected Rs 362 crore worldwide at the box office.

One of the highest-earning actresses in the Indian film industry is Katrina Kaif.

Birthday girl Kaif's professional journey wasn't a fairytale.

