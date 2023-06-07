Katrina Kaif rejected these films that became biggest hits of Deepika Padukone's career

Here is the list of movies rejected by Katrina Kaif that saw Deepika Padukone turn into a blockbuster star

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2023

A-lister actress

Katrina Kaif is one of the A-lister actresses of Bollywood. She has come a long way to carve a niche in the industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif movies

Katrina has featured in several films that became big titles and earned well at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif rejected movies

However, the actress has rejected a few films that turned out to be a game changer for other actresses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif rejected movies became hits of Deepika Padukone

Katrina Kaif has 4 times rejected movies that turned out to be the biggest hits of Deepika Padukone’s career.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has now become a blockbuster star of Bollywood. She has consistently delivered hits in her career.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

The makers of YJHD wished to cast Katrina opposite Ranbir Kapoor but she refused.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela

Before the film went to Deepika, it was first offered to Katrina Kaif.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chennai Express

Katrina Kaif was offered to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rohit Shetty’s film. But she turned down the offer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bajirao Mastani

Reportedly, SLB’s period drama was also offered to Katrina Kaif.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What are your thoughts?

Can you imagine Katrina Kaif in any of the aforementioned movies or which of these films she should have taken?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Swara Bhasker, Ram Charan, Ileana D'Cruz and more celebs who will become parents in 2023

 

 Find Out More