Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Ibrahim Ali Khan and more celebs step out in their traditional best at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023
Scoop actress Karishma Tanna dropped by in a designer wear saree.
Huma Qureshi reminds us of Gangs of Wasseypur again.
You won't see Jackie Shroff without his potted plant.
Pinky Roshan and Rakesh Roshan made a couple appearance.
Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh look so gorgeous together.
The messiah and his beauty, Sonu Sood with his wife Sonali.
Ishaan Khatter who will be next seen in Pippa looked dapper in a sherwani.
Shivin Narang is also in the house! He looks handsome, no?
Sunny Kaushal turned up in a Kurta and pants. He kept it subtle!
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu made for the cutest and most adorable couples.
Nushrratt looks stunning, no?
Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif is always knocking everyone out with her beauty.
The 18-year-old handsome hunk Anil Kapoor looks cool in a floral kurta and shalwar.
Ramesh Taurani's nephew Girish made a rare appearance too.
Pashmina Roshan is in the house too. She looks so pretty in red.
Jibraan Khan looks handsome in black.
Rohit Saraf also joins Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash.
Freddy Daruwala looks dapper in a blue traditional wear.
Pooja Hegde wore a skirt cinched at her waist and a crop top blouse for the occasion.
The two Kukkad Kamaal da's, that is, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan posed together for photogs.
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda pose for pics putting their best traditional look forward.
Nawab in the house, Ibrahim Ali Khan is always so full of manners and politeness.
Ayushmann Khurrana made a solo appearance at the Diwali party.
Alaya F looks so pretty in the ivory-coloured lehenga choli.
Meezan Jaafrey who won hearts with Yaariyaan 2 looked dapper.
Shriya Saran always being the pretty belle out there.
Govinda and his family bring the house down in black. So gorgeous!
