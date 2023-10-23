Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor steal hearts with their desi looks as they grace Durga Puja Pandal

Sonam Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are just letting us know why traditional outfits always look the best.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 23, 2023

Tiger 3 beauty 

After red, Katrina Kaif stunned today in a yellow sari. 

That pretty smile 

Katrina Kaif was all smiles and blushing as she visited the Durga Puja Pandal. 

Serious discussion 

We wonder what Katrina and Rani Mukerji are discussing so seriously. 

Vote for

Who will you vote for in this fashion poll? Katrina or Rani? 

Gorgeous ladies 

It is always a treat to watch Bollywood ladies wearing traditional outfits. 

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam after so long. She is always the best dressed. 

The Chunari 

There's a stotra, a hymn written on her dupatta. Sonam is so traditional at heart. 

Seeking blessings 

Sonam wore a red anarkali and she looked so darn pretty.

Posing for pics 

It was Rani who pushed both Sonam and even Katrina to pose for pictures. 

Anil Kapoor in the house 

Mr India also sought blessings from Durga Maa. 

Father-daughter 

Sonam is glowing as always while Anil is just growing handsome. 

Photoshoot at Pandal 

Rani Mukerji also joined Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor to pose for pics. 

Okay bye 

That's all folks, bookmark the outfits for the next festive season. 

