Bollywood beauties without make-up

An actress' job is quite difficult. They have to wear heavy makeup all the time. While they look pretty with make-up, they look beautiful without it.

Shivani Pawaskar

Jacqueline Fernandez

The Ram Setu and Cirkus beauty is very pretty without make-up. 

Sara Ali Khan

Look at this gorgeous beauty. She loves being natural. 

Deepika Padukone 

Time and again Deepika has flaunted her natural beauty. 

Katrina Kaif 

Katrina does not shy away from her real beauty. 

Anushka Sharma 

Anushka makes everyone envious of her natural beauty. 

Alia Bhatt 

New momma Alia will leave you crushing on her. 

Ananya Panday 

Ananya has flaunted her natural look a lot of times. 

Priyanka Chopra 

Gorgeous mama PeeCee and her love for natural selfies. 

Shraddha Kapoor 

Shraddha has been sharing loads of no-make-up pics on IG. 

