Bollywood Divas love to pose and pout. And each one of them has a different way of pouting. Today, we will have a look at the most kissable lips.Source: Bollywood
The OG Diva who made pout a huge trend in Bollywood needs no introduction.Source: Bollywood
Katrina Kaif has the most amazing lips in the industry.Source: Bollywood
The Ek Villain Returns actress loves nude lips.Source: Bollywood
The queen leaving her mark in everywhere, even at Cannes.Source: Bollywood
How can one not mention PC on the list? The list is cancelled without Priyanka.Source: Bollywood
The Sri Lankan beauty loves to experiment with colours. But we think red suits her the most.Source: Bollywood
Janhvi is the youngest actress on the list who has made a mark with her stunning looks.Source: Bollywood
Esha Gupta is another DIVA who loves to pout and pose.Source: Bollywood
There ain't anybody who does it like Malaika Arora.Source: Bollywood
Neha Sharma is one of the hottest DIVAs who have been rising on the popularity charts every day.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!