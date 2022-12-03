Bollywood actresses with the most kissable pouts

Bollywood Divas love to pose and pout. And each one of them has a different way of pouting. Today, we will have a look at the most kissable lips. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The OG Diva who made pout a huge trend in Bollywood needs no introduction. 

Katrina Kaif 

Katrina Kaif has the most amazing lips in the industry. 

Disha Patani 

The Ek Villain Returns actress loves nude lips. 

Deepika Padukone 

The queen leaving her mark in everywhere, even at Cannes. 

Priyanka Chopra

How can one not mention PC on the list? The list is cancelled without Priyanka. 

Jacqueline Fernandez 

The Sri Lankan beauty loves to experiment with colours. But we think red suits her the most. 

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi is the youngest actress on the list who has made a mark with her stunning looks. 

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta is another DIVA who loves to pout and pose. 

Malaika Arora

There ain't anybody who does it like Malaika Arora. 

Neha Sharma 

Neha Sharma is one of the hottest DIVAs who have been rising on the popularity charts every day. 

Thanks For Reading!

