The actress had once flaunted a sultry snap of hers in a black crop-top where she was flaunting her midriff.Source: Bollywood
Malla's toned midriff is a proof that she never likes to miss her exercise routine.Source: Bollywood
The amazing mother has a toned midriff and she duly gives credit to yoga for the same.Source: Bollywood
PeeCee has a midriff which can make anyone jealous. The global icon has surely transformed herself and how?Source: Bollywood
The actress has a sultry midriff and for the same she does a lot of handwork to maintain the same.Source: Bollywood
The Cocktail actress flaunted her killer midriff in a sultry black crop top.Source: Bollywood
The diva has a figure to die for. Her sultry midriff can get anyone go weak on their knees and how?Source: Bollywood
Look at Sonam's midriff. It totally shows the kind of efforts she has to put to maintain the same.Source: Bollywood
The Rockstar actress believes in eating clean and working out to look fit in every frame.Source: Bollywood
The Queen actress looked sultry and fit as she showcased her fit midriff in a white bikini.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!