Katrina Kaif

The actress had once flaunted a sultry snap of hers in a black crop-top where she was flaunting her midriff.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Malaika Arora

Malla's toned midriff is a proof that she never likes to miss her exercise routine.

Shilpa Shetty

The amazing mother has a toned midriff and she duly gives credit to yoga for the same.

Priyanka Chopra

PeeCee has a midriff which can make anyone jealous. The global icon has surely transformed herself and how?

Aditi Rao Hydari

The actress has a sultry midriff and for the same she does a lot of handwork to maintain the same.

Deepika Padukone

The Cocktail actress flaunted her killer midriff in a sultry black crop top.

Bipasha Basu

The diva has a figure to die for. Her sultry midriff can get anyone go weak on their knees and how?

Sonam Kapoor

Look at Sonam's midriff. It totally shows the kind of efforts she has to put to maintain the same.

Nargis Fakhri

The Rockstar actress believes in eating clean and working out to look fit in every frame.

Kangana Ranaut

The Queen actress looked sultry and fit as she showcased her fit midriff in a white bikini.

