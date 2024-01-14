Katrina Kaif to Shehnaaz Gill: Who wore what at Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare reception
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2024
Here's looking at who wore what at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception that was held in Mumbai..
Shehnaaz Gill looked pretty and how in a Gaurav Gupta creation. The classic gold and black combo suited her well.
Katrina Kaif flaunted her desi vibe in a lehenga by Sabyasachi. She kept her tresses open and looked elegant.
Kangana Ranaut wore a pastel lehenga by Pankaj S Heritage. She looked ravishing as she posed for paps.
Nita Ambani looked stunning in a Manish Malhotra sequence saree in black. She added the touch of diamond.
Salaar actress Shruti Haasan was all about being bold and beautiful. She wore a black saree by Ekaya and a bustier top.
Manushi Chillar was all about being black. She went all Bollywood style in a chiffon saree by Talking Threads.
Bhumi Pednekar wore a lehenga by Re-Ceremonial. Her plunging neckline blouse grabbed eyeballs.
Divya Khosla Kumar wore a black saree by Kaaisha By Shalini. Her alter-neck blouse made fans go wow.
Mother-daughter duo Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda opted Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creations.
