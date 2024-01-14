Katrina Kaif to Shehnaaz Gill: Who wore what at Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare reception

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2024

Here's looking at who wore what at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception that was held in Mumbai..

Shehnaaz Gill looked pretty and how in a Gaurav Gupta creation. The classic gold and black combo suited her well.

Katrina Kaif flaunted her desi vibe in a lehenga by Sabyasachi. She kept her tresses open and looked elegant.

Kangana Ranaut wore a pastel lehenga by Pankaj S Heritage. She looked ravishing as she posed for paps.

Nita Ambani looked stunning in a Manish Malhotra sequence saree in black. She added the touch of diamond.

Salaar actress Shruti Haasan was all about being bold and beautiful. She wore a black saree by Ekaya and a bustier top.

Manushi Chillar was all about being black. She went all Bollywood style in a chiffon saree by Talking Threads.

Bhumi Pednekar wore a lehenga by Re-Ceremonial. Her plunging neckline blouse grabbed eyeballs.

Divya Khosla Kumar wore a black saree by Kaaisha By Shalini. Her alter-neck blouse made fans go wow.

Mother-daughter duo Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda opted Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creations.

