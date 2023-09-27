Katrina Kaif to Sridevi: Top 10 quintessential Yash Chopra heroines

A dream filmmaker to work with for Bollywood A-listers, Yash Chopra was one of the most prominent directors in the history of Indian cinema.

Rakhee

The actor was a Yash Chopra favourite and starred in 5 of his films including Daag, Joshila, Trishul, Kaala Pathhar and Kabhie Kabhie.

Parveen Babi

Parveen Babi as the bold and beautiful Anita in Yash Chopra’s iconic film Deewar reconstructed a modern Indian woman in cinema.

Rekha

Rekha as the beautiful ‘other woman’ in Yash Chopra’s Silsila was a sight for sore eyes.

Rani Mukerji

Yash Chopra gave Rani a hard-hitting role of a lawyer in Veer Zaara.

Madhuri Dixit

One of the top Bollywood actresses ever, Madhuri’s most memorable role was in Yash Chopra’s Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

Priety Zinta

Preity as the beautiful Zaara was one of her most stunning performances ever.

Katrina Kaif

Yash Chopra’s last heroine, Katrina looked breathtaking in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Juhi Chawla

Juhi gave a memorable performance as the girl-next-door in the thriller film Darr.

Sridevi

Hailed as the first female superstar in Bollywood, two of Sridevi’s most iconic performances were in Yash Chopra’s films Chandni and Lamhe.

Neetu Singh

Neetu impressed the audiences with her effortless charm in Yash Chopra’s Kabhi Kabhie and Kaala Patthar.

