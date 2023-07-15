Katrina Kaif turns 40: check her fitness regime that helps her look young and glowing

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 15, 2023

Katrina Kaif works out seven days a week.

She works out for 1-3 hours.

She likes to challenge herself and so creates her own workout plan.

Squats, push-ups, and lunges are a must in her workout.

She also does Pilates and Yoga.

Cardio, weight training, as well as functional training, is also that she likes.

Planks, reverse lunges are her favourites.

Katrina also likes trendy workouts with kettles.

Squatting and side leg lifts is also in her routine.

From lifting dumb-bells to heavier weights, Kaif prefers strength training.

Kaif's perfectly toned legs are proof that she loves leg workouts.

She eats a balanced diet too with workouts.

