Katrina Kaif turns 40: check her fitness regime that helps her look young and glowing
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 15, 2023
Katrina Kaif works out seven days a week.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She works out for 1-3 hours.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She likes to challenge herself and so creates her own workout plan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Squats, push-ups, and lunges are a must in her workout.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She also does Pilates and Yoga.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cardio, weight training, as well as functional training, is also that she likes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Planks, reverse lunges are her favourites.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina also likes trendy workouts with kettles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Squatting and side leg lifts is also in her routine.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
From lifting dumb-bells to heavier weights, Kaif prefers strength training.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaif's perfectly toned legs are proof that she loves leg workouts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She eats a balanced diet too with workouts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and more celebs who have been slammed for kissing their kids
Find Out More