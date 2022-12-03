Aamir got married to Kiran in December 2005. The ex-pair also have a son via surrogacy named Azad Rao Khan.Source: Bollywood
The pair had a dreamy wedding on December 11, 2017 in Italy. All the details related to their wedding was kept as a secret.Source: Bollywood
Mansoor had found his 'Sapno Ki Rani' in Sharmila and the legendary pair had got married on December 27,1969.Source: Bollywood
The comedian got married to his long time girlfriend on December 12,2018. They had a wedding reception on December 14.Source: Bollywood
The actor had got married to his childhood love back on December 20 in the year 2000. His winter wedding had become the talk of the tinsel town.Source: Bollywood
The pair had got engaged on July 18,2018 and had got married in December, same here at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace.Source: Bollywood
It was in 2012, that the actress announced that she was dating Siddharth. It was on December 14, same year that the couple got married. Both are known to be very private people.Source: Bollywood
Bollywood's powercouple had a fairytale wedding at Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9.Source: Bollywood
Roadies fame Raghu Ram got married to Natalie Di Luccio in December 2018.Source: Bollywood
TV star Additi tied the knot with Kabir back in 2018 December. There were many stars like Kritika Kamra, Pooja Gor, Krystle Dsouza who had attende the wedding.Source: Bollywood
Alka Yagnik's daughter Syesha got married to Amit Desai in December 22, 2018. The bride and bridegroom looked stunning.Source: Bollywood
