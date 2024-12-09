Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's romantic pictures will make you believe in love

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 09, 2024

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are celebrating their third wedding anniversary today on December 9.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina and Vicky often indulge in PDA and paint the town red with their love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Their pictures will set your hearts racing and will make you fall in love with them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Their oh-so-romantic pictures will make you go weak in the knees.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The head over heels in love couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan in 2021.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's pictures will take away your breath for sure.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal give major love goals and how!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share a deep bond and their pictures speak volumes about their true love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Their romantic pictures will restore your faith in love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Who is Bugga Reddy, the super villain with earrings and bangles that gave Allu Arjun a tough time in Pushpa 2: The Rule?

 

 Find Out More