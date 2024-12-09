Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's romantic pictures will make you believe in love
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Dec 09, 2024
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are celebrating their third wedding anniversary today on December 9.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina and Vicky often indulge in PDA and paint the town red with their love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Their pictures will set your hearts racing and will make you fall in love with them.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Their oh-so-romantic pictures will make you go weak in the knees.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The head over heels in love couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan in 2021.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's pictures will take away your breath for sure.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal give major love goals and how!
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share a deep bond and their pictures speak volumes about their true love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Their romantic pictures will restore your faith in love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Who is Bugga Reddy, the super villain with earrings and bangles that gave Allu Arjun a tough time in Pushpa 2: The Rule?
Find Out More