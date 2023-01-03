Katrina Kaif wardrobe is perfect for a vacation; check top 10 looks

Are you someone who is wanting to go for a vacation and wishes to upgrade your wardrobe fashion? Check out Katrina Kaif's pictures from her vacation diaries which will inspire you.

Sand baby

Katrina knows to dress up in a yellow sports bra and denim shorts when she is in a playful mood on the beach.

Vibrant

Katrina knows to add a dash of colour when she is wearing a two-piece and is on the beach.

Sexy

The actress likes to wear monokinis when on the beach and this is surely a classic piece.

Style game amped

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan star knows to wear pretty bikini cover-ups and gives a treat to her fans.

White shirt

While it is ok to wear bikinis on the beach, Katrina also prefers to wear a simple white shirt and let it do the talking.

Sunflower

The actress looks like sunshine in this yellow dress which surely brightened up our feed.

Flower girl

If you want to go easy-breezy during your vacations all you need is a floral-designed dress.

Rainbow girl

Katrina made a great case with a colourful bodycon dress and the snap made us happy instantly.

Polka dot lady

If you are heading for a summer vacation all you need is a polka dot shirt and a leather skirt.

Bright colours

Katrina's choice of clothing can never be wrong with bright colours. She made a sexy statement in an orange dress.

