Katrina Kaif wardrobe is perfect for a vacation; check top 10 looks

Are you someone who is wanting to go for a vacation and wishes to upgrade your wardrobe fashion? Check out Katrina Kaif's pictures from her vacation diaries which will inspire you.Source: Bollywood
Katrina knows to dress up in a yellow sports bra and denim shorts when she is in a playful mood on the beach.Source: Bollywood
Katrina knows to add a dash of colour when she is wearing a two-piece and is on the beach.Source: Bollywood
The actress likes to wear monokinis when on the beach and this is surely a classic piece.Source: Bollywood
The Jab Tak Hai Jaan star knows to wear pretty bikini cover-ups and gives a treat to her fans.Source: Bollywood
While it is ok to wear bikinis on the beach, Katrina also prefers to wear a simple white shirt and let it do the talking.Source: Bollywood
The actress looks like sunshine in this yellow dress which surely brightened up our feed.Source: Bollywood
If you want to go easy-breezy during your vacations all you need is a floral-designed dress.Source: Bollywood
Katrina made a great case with a colourful bodycon dress and the snap made us happy instantly.Source: Bollywood
If you are heading for a summer vacation all you need is a polka dot shirt and a leather skirt.Source: Bollywood
Katrina's choice of clothing can never be wrong with bright colours. She made a sexy statement in an orange dress.Source: Bollywood
