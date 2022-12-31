Katrina Kaif's beauty secrets need to be bookmarked

Katrina Kaif looks beautiful both with and without makeup. Take a look at her beauty secrets which is totally alluring and inspiring at the same time.Source: Bollywood
The actress in an interview with Vogue had revealed that she loves to apply nude shade liptick as it matches her skin tone.Source: Bollywood
The actress loves to contour as she feels it is one makeup hack that can make a lot of difference.Source: Bollywood
The actress likes to go to the spa so that her skin gets the required nutrients.Source: Bollywood
Before putting makeup, Katrina loves to moisturise her skin, to settle the makeup.Source: Bollywood
Post moisturising the diva loves to apply foundation. The moisturiser helps in making the foundation stay for longer time.Source: Bollywood
Katrina does not leave home without applying The Kay Beauty Lip Crayon which makes her look insanely pretty.Source: Bollywood
The actress has a glowing skin as whenever she leaves home she is in a happy mood.Source: Bollywood
Katrina loves to look into the mirror and practice self love. It helps her de-stress giving rise to good skin.Source: Bollywood
The actress never sleeps without cleaning her face with an oil or makeup removal, which removes impurities.Source: Bollywood
Apart from moisturing, the actress believes in drinking plenty of water which hydrates her skin and keeps it supple.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!