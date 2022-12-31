Katrina Kaif's beauty secrets need to be bookmarked

Katrina Kaif looks beautiful both with and without makeup. Take a look at her beauty secrets which is totally alluring and inspiring at the same time.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Nude shade

The actress in an interview with Vogue had revealed that she loves to apply nude shade liptick as it matches her skin tone.

Contouring is the key

The actress loves to contour as she feels it is one makeup hack that can make a lot of difference.

Body massage

The actress likes to go to the spa so that her skin gets the required nutrients.

Skincare routine

Before putting makeup, Katrina loves to moisturise her skin, to settle the makeup.

Foundation

Post moisturising the diva loves to apply foundation. The moisturiser helps in making the foundation stay for longer time.

Skincare regime

Katrina does not leave home without applying The Kay Beauty Lip Crayon which makes her look insanely pretty.

Be happy

The actress has a glowing skin as whenever she leaves home she is in a happy mood.

Accept yourself

Katrina loves to look into the mirror and practice self love. It helps her de-stress giving rise to good skin.

Clean your face

The actress never sleeps without cleaning her face with an oil or makeup removal, which removes impurities.

Hydration

Apart from moisturing, the actress believes in drinking plenty of water which hydrates her skin and keeps it supple.

