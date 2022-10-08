Stunning desi looks of Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is one of the most gorgeous actresses we have in Bollywood, and she looks stunning in desi outfits.

Murtuza Iqbal

Source: Bollywood

Beautiful!

This was Katrina's Diwali look last year. Isn't she looking beautiful?

Source: Bollywood

Elegant!

Simple yet elegant, that's what we have to say about this look of Katrina Kaif.

Source: Bollywood

Gorgeous!

Katrina surely steals out hearts in the desi look.

Source: Bollywood

Hottie!

Katrina is someone who can look hot in a saree as well.

Source: Bollywood

Desi Girl

Katrina Kaif's this picture is giving the Desi Girl vibe.

Source: Bollywood

Beautiful Bride!

When we talk about her desi looks, how can we not have her gorgeous bridal avatar on the list?

Source: Bollywood

Picture Perfect!

Katrina surely knows how to flaunt her beautiful lehenga.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Films that Disha Patani rejected and got replaced in

 Find Out More