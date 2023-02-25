Katrina Kaif's lunch break photos make her look like a barbie doll

Katrina Kaif today took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture which is all things funny. Check out the same right here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2023
Katrina posted a throwback snap from the sets of her horror comedy film Phone Bhoot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The diva revealed in her caption that this was her lunch break look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina loves to wear costumes and pose funny pictures on her social media feed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress now has 70 million people following her on social media.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress lately revealed that she has checked her partner's phone on days she was less wise.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress revealed that now she does not check the phone of her partner as she has become mature.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina revealed that even if someone keeps their phone open she does not see the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina was last seen in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She will also be seen with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
