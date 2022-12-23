Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle is a total hottie; check these photos

Katrina Kaif's younger sister Isabelle Kaif often posts cute and sensuous photos and gives a tough fight to Katrina. Here, check out her photos right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Katrina Kaif's younger sister

Katrina's younger sister is surely a ray of beauty. Katrina has six sisters and Isabelle happens to be the youngest.

Sizzling beauty

Isabelle is a star in her own way and all her snaps on social media are totally stunning.

Ravishing

The sensuous siren started modelling reportedly since the age of 14 and also did an acting course from New York.

Working since 2014

Kat's sister reportedly had also worked as an assistant director for the film Summum Bonum back in 2014.

Theatrical background

Reportedly the beautiful woman comes from a theatre background and also has been the co-founder of a production company.

Flirty look

Isabelle's mom is a Caucasian of British origin and her father is a Kashmiri. The lady is always self motivated.

That smile

The pretty woman is present at all top social gathering events. Right from Anushka-Virat's wedding to Ali Abbas Zafar's birthday bash.

Feminine appeal

She looked wow in this frame where she kept her tresses open and showed her cute smile.

Sultry

Dr Cabbie was her debut movie according to ETimes which not many know. Reportedly, it was produced by Katrina's ex- Salman Khan.

Oomph

The actress looks like a fairy and has oomph at her order. She has the charm of an angel.

