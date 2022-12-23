Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle is a total hottie; check these photos

Katrina Kaif's younger sister Isabelle Kaif often posts cute and sensuous photos and gives a tough fight to Katrina. Here, check out her photos right here.Source: Bollywood
Katrina's younger sister is surely a ray of beauty. Katrina has six sisters and Isabelle happens to be the youngest.Source: Bollywood
Isabelle is a star in her own way and all her snaps on social media are totally stunning.Source: Bollywood
The sensuous siren started modelling reportedly since the age of 14 and also did an acting course from New York.Source: Bollywood
Kat's sister reportedly had also worked as an assistant director for the film Summum Bonum back in 2014.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly the beautiful woman comes from a theatre background and also has been the co-founder of a production company.Source: Bollywood
Isabelle's mom is a Caucasian of British origin and her father is a Kashmiri. The lady is always self motivated.Source: Bollywood
The pretty woman is present at all top social gathering events. Right from Anushka-Virat's wedding to Ali Abbas Zafar's birthday bash.Source: Bollywood
She looked wow in this frame where she kept her tresses open and showed her cute smile.Source: Bollywood
Dr Cabbie was her debut movie according to ETimes which not many know. Reportedly, it was produced by Katrina's ex- Salman Khan.Source: Bollywood
The actress looks like a fairy and has oomph at her order. She has the charm of an angel.Source: Bollywood
