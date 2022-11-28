When in no mood for lehengas

Katrina is looking stunning in this peach coloured kurti and we could not agree more to the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

When you do not want to do makeup

The Bharat actress likes to go de-glam, wear her aviators when at the airport. She is looking cute in this pink salwar kameez.

Source: Bollywood

Chic fashion

In this yellow coloured kurti Kat is surely making an ultra glamorous style statement.

Source: Bollywood

Sharara style outfit

Katrina looked breezy in this yellow hue, sharara style kurti set, which made her look like a ray of sunshine.

Source: Bollywood

Classic piece

Katrina loves to wear glares, look aesthetic in her airport fashion. She has truly elevated her look with this black sunglasses.

Source: Bollywood

Indian lady

A red kurti never goes out of style and fashion.

Source: Bollywood

Ditching western wear

Doesn't Mrs Kaushal look sweet in this lemon yellow coloured kurta set?

Source: Bollywood

Desi lady

Katrina looked glam in this pretty pink kurta set which she teamed up with white juttis.

Source: Bollywood

Minimalistic

Katrina likes to wear minimum accessories while travelling to different places. This snap is pretty no?

Source: Bollywood

Simplicity

Katrina Kaif prefers to wear simple kurta sets at the arrival and departure of Mumbai airport.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Drishyam actress Ishita Dutta's top 10 mushy pics with husband Vatsal Sheth

 Find Out More