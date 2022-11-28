Katrina is looking stunning in this peach coloured kurti and we could not agree more to the same.Source: Bollywood
The Bharat actress likes to go de-glam, wear her aviators when at the airport. She is looking cute in this pink salwar kameez.Source: Bollywood
In this yellow coloured kurti Kat is surely making an ultra glamorous style statement.Source: Bollywood
Katrina looked breezy in this yellow hue, sharara style kurti set, which made her look like a ray of sunshine.Source: Bollywood
Katrina loves to wear glares, look aesthetic in her airport fashion. She has truly elevated her look with this black sunglasses.Source: Bollywood
A red kurti never goes out of style and fashion.Source: Bollywood
Doesn't Mrs Kaushal look sweet in this lemon yellow coloured kurta set?Source: Bollywood
Katrina looked glam in this pretty pink kurta set which she teamed up with white juttis.Source: Bollywood
Katrina likes to wear minimum accessories while travelling to different places. This snap is pretty no?Source: Bollywood
Katrina Kaif prefers to wear simple kurta sets at the arrival and departure of Mumbai airport.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!