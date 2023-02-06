Katrina Kaif's Top 10 glam looks we just can't get over

You need to take inspiration from Katrina Kaif's desi diaries which is all things hot and will motivate you to love Indian outfits. Check it out here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2023

Cutest

This snap of the actress is cute and daring. We love the curly hair transformation that the actress did.

Pink sheer embellished saree

Katrina looks like a rockstar in this Tarun Tahiliani's saree with which she teamed up golden earrings.

Desi queen

No one can look as killer as Katrina in traditonal wear and how?

Vision in black

Katrina looks no less than a woman with dreams in this black coloured Manish Malhotra lehenga.

Statement look

The Dhoom 3 star wore a peach coloured Anamika Khanna lehenga and completed her look with a peach coloured dupatta.

Hot in black

Katrina was seen wearing a Sabyasachi black coloured lehenga which she teamed up with a heavy necklace.

Floral saree

All you need is a black floral saree with black bindi to look all things hot.

Pink goals

All you need is a hot pink coloured lehenga that Katrina has worn by Anamika Khanna to look stylish

Blue lehenga

Saree goals

All you need is a pink coloured chiffon saree by Sabyasachi. Team it up with a belt to look royal.

Thanks For Reading!

