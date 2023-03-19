Katrina Kaif's Top 10 looks from her vacations will make you want to go pack your bags

Check out some of Katrina Kaif’s amazing vacation looks

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2023

Hotness Overloaded

Katrina is raising the temperature high in this frame

Maldives

This photo will definitely make you crave a Maldives vacation

Playtime

The Phone Bhoot actress is playful and enjoying her fun time

Stripes

She is giving major summer vacation goals in this green striped shirt

Oh La La!

It’s seas the day for Katrina Kaif

Floral

Katrina is blooming in this floral cardigan in the Himalayas

Gorgeous green

Katrina looks gorgeous in a green co-ord set perfect for a beach vacation

Into the wild

She for a set of dungaree for a wildlife safari in Rajasthan

Stunner

Katrina Kaif looks stunning in the white body-hugging slit dress

Summer Vibes

Katrina looks charming sitting surrounded by coconut trees

