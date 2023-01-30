Katrina Kaif's Top 10 secrets to beautiful hair

Katrina Kaif has long and flowy tresses of which she takes good care. Here's the haircare routine she follows which you need to make a note of immediately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2023
When the actress is styling her hair she uses a heat protectant.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before doing any hairstyle the beauty diva uses a serum.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina does not leave her home without applying a leave-in conditioner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She likes to give her scalp a massage and combs her trsses with a paddle brush.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The diva loves to oil her hair which helps in hairgrowth, prevents dandruff and gives noursishment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The diva loves to indulge in home care remedies which keeps her tresses glossy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress indulges in iron and protein supplements reportedly which keeps her hair healthy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina ensures that her hair is free of splitends and reportedly trims every month.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress likes to visit Sapna Bhavnani and Asif Ranjan who are her favourite hair stylists.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When she styles her hair she reportedly takes care of them by using Keratase products.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
