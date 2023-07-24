Katrina Kaif's Top 10 short dresses perfect for the monsoon

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 24, 2023

Katrina Kaif looks so fit in a dress.

She has developed a recognizable style over the years.

Her hot legs are proof of she being a fitness expert.

Kat is slaying in a floral one-piece.

Step out in white like Katrina does.

She loves switching to hot dresses always.

A black short dress is a must.

Day-appropriate short dress is this.

For a casual outing, you need a sexy short dress.

A holiday dress is this one.

Katrina looks dreamy here.

She is all things sexy too.

