Top 10 sun-kissed photos of Katrina Kaif
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 27, 2023
When in New York, Katrina Kaif glows the best.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Bharat actress looks hot in this sun-kissed snap.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This picture of the actress is breathtaking.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina loves getting the tan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Relaxing Katrina in a sun-kissed frame.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Learn the art of self-love from Katrina.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sun-kissed snaps goals.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina is so perfect here.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her snaps will brighten your Tuesday.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This woman is breathtaking.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She also has director Farhan Akhtar's next Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Celebrities who are from Bihar
Find Out More