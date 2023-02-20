Katrina Kaif's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani connection to Kareena Kapoor's weird real name: Bollywood facts that will blow your mind

Here are some unique facts about your favourite Bollywood stars like Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan which you need to be aware about.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2023

Ajay Devgn

Ajay's real name is Vishal Veeru Devgan. Ajay happens to be his work name, reportedly.

Hrithik Roshan

His real surname is Nagrath as his grandfathers name was Roshan Lal Nagrath Mohan.

Tara Sutaria

She has been a singer and reportedly has been singing since she was 7.

Sidharth Malhotra

He had played a small role in the TV serial Dharti Ka Veer Yodha as Jaichand.

Parineeti Chopra

The actress had started her career with an internship in Yash Raj Films, marketing department.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

She comes from a political background as her mom Madhu Chopra is the eldest daughter of Manohar Kishan Akhouri, who was a Congress leader.

Alia Bhatt

The actress has a British passport as her mom, Soni Razdan has British origin.

Akshay Kumar

The actor before becoming an actor used to work as a chef in Dhaka.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Reportedly when Kareena's mom was pregnant she was reading Leo Tolstoy's Anna Karenina.

Katrina Kaif

Reportedly, the actress has not seen the movie of her ex-flame Ranbir Kapoor's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

