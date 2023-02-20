Katrina Kaif's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani connection to Kareena Kapoor's weird real name: Bollywood facts that will blow your mind

Here are some unique facts about your favourite Bollywood stars like Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan which you need to be aware about.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2023
Ajay's real name is Vishal Veeru Devgan. Ajay happens to be his work name, reportedly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His real surname is Nagrath as his grandfathers name was Roshan Lal Nagrath Mohan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has been a singer and reportedly has been singing since she was 7.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He had played a small role in the TV serial Dharti Ka Veer Yodha as Jaichand.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress had started her career with an internship in Yash Raj Films, marketing department.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She comes from a political background as her mom Madhu Chopra is the eldest daughter of Manohar Kishan Akhouri, who was a Congress leader.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress has a British passport as her mom, Soni Razdan has British origin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor before becoming an actor used to work as a chef in Dhaka.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly when Kareena's mom was pregnant she was reading Leo Tolstoy's Anna Karenina.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, the actress has not seen the movie of her ex-flame Ranbir Kapoor's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!