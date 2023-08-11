Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: How much does Amitabh Bachchan charge for a season?

KBC 14 is going to come back with many new changes. Let's know how much Big B charges for one season.

All set for KBC 14

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to make a comeback on August 14 in Kaun Banega Crorepati 15.

Changes in Set

The set of KBC will look completely new to you.

New Lifeline

Contestants will get a new life line this season. The timer Dugdugi Ji by Big B will also be changed.

Big-B Different Look

Big B will also be seen in a different look this season.

Jodhpuri shawl to enhance look

A shawl has been added to the classic Jodhpuri to give Amitabh sir a new look.

KBC Prize money

When KBC started, The prize money was Rs 1 crore and went high and currently is Rs 7 Crore.

Amitabh Bachchan fee

He charged Rs 25 lakh for the first season and increased it to Rs 1 crore after the success of the show.

Charges increased

For the 6th and 7th seasons, He charged up to 2 crore rupees.

Current Charges

Amitabh charged Rs 3 crore for the 10th season and Rs 3.5 crore for the 11th, 12th, and 13th seasons.

