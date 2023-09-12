KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan praises Navya Naveli, reveals how she is making periods safe for village women

KBC 15 host Amitabh Bachchan revealed an unknown aspect about his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023

KBC 15

Amitabh Bachchan is currently in the headlines for his show, KBC 15.

Big-B's interesting story

Big B often shares interesting stories related to his life on the show.

Proud Grand dad

Now, Amitabh has praised his granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, on a television show.

Village sarpanch on KBC 15

In the latest episode, two female contestants, Chhavi Rajawat and Neeru Yadav, who are village sarpanches, came to the show.

Strong woman

Both women are trying to change their village and the lifestyles of the people living there.

Proud Grandfather

Listening to them, Amitabh said he is proud as his granddaughter is working for village women too.

Navya helps women

Big B revealed that his granddaughter, Navya, is part of a campaign in which college girls help the village women during periods.

Empowering Women

He said that Navya's team builds small cottages where village women and girls can stay during periods.

Grandfather-Granddaughter bond

Amitabh and Navya share an adorable bond with each other. Big-B often showers love on his granddaughter.

