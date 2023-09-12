KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan praises Navya Naveli, reveals how she is making periods safe for village women

KBC 15 host Amitabh Bachchan revealed an unknown aspect about his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023
Amitabh Bachchan is currently in the headlines for his show, KBC 15.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Big B often shares interesting stories related to his life on the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now, Amitabh has praised his granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, on a television show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the latest episode, two female contestants, Chhavi Rajawat and Neeru Yadav, who are village sarpanches, came to the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both women are trying to change their village and the lifestyles of the people living there.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Listening to them, Amitabh said he is proud as his granddaughter is working for village women too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Big B revealed that his granddaughter, Navya, is part of a campaign in which college girls help the village women during periods.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He said that Navya's team builds small cottages where village women and girls can stay during periods.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh and Navya share an adorable bond with each other. Big-B often showers love on his granddaughter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!