Hollywood stars abandoned by family
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 24, 2023
Hollywood star Keanu Reeves revealed that he was abandoned when he was 3. His dad had left his mom. The actor then struggled with dyslexia.
Angelina Jolie reportedly was abandoned by her dad for most of her adult life.
Adele revealed that her manager is like her dad as she does not love her dad. Her actual dad left her when she was 3.
Enrique Iglesias parents separated when he was a kid.
Jamie Foxx was seven months old when he was left at the care of his birth mom's foster family members.
Demi Lovato was estranged from her dad all her life. His name was Patrick.
Justin Bieber's dad reportedly left him when he was a kid.
Marilyn Monroe's parents separated before she was born.
Tyga told about his abandonment problem in his 2009 song Dad's Letter.
Kelly Clarkson's dad walked away when she was a kid.
