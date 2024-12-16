Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil's Christian wedding ceremony pictures breaks the internet

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 16, 2024

South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh tied the knot in Goa on December 12 with Antony Thattil.

The head over heels in love couple sealed their wedding with a kiss.

Keerthy Suresh walked down the aisle with her father and was all smiles.

Keerthy Suresh dressed in pristine white wedding gown and looked drop-dead gorgeous.

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil paint the town red with their wedding pictures.

Keerthy Suresh wore a halterneck gown with lace applique work for her dream wedding. The two exchanged vows for the second time.

