Most glamorous avatars of South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh

It's Keerthy Suresh's birthday today and here's a look at her glam avatars.

Murtuza Iqbal

Source: Bollywood

Stunning!

Keerthy Suresh looks stunning in this saree.

Source: Bollywood

Glamorous!

While onscreen Keerthy plays girl next door, off-screen she is very glamorous.

Source: Bollywood

Perfect Swag!

Keerthy surely knows how to pose for a picture with the perfect swag.

Source: Bollywood

Gorgeous Smile!

Keerthy Suresh's smile can surely make her fans go weak in their knees.

Source: Bollywood

Beautiful!

Keerthy surely looks amazing whenever she dons a saree.

Source: Bollywood

Sun Kissed!

This sun kissed picture of Keerthy is simply wonderful.

Source: Bollywood

Hotness Personified!

Keerthy doesn't need a revealing outfit to look hot. Just the look is enough!

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shweta Tiwari follows this workout and diet routine to the T to look smashing at 42

 Find Out More