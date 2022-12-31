Keerthy Suresh's sexiest and most alluring saree photos

Keerthy Suresh is surely a stunner when it comes to draping sarees. Check out her alluring snaps in a six-yard drape which is picturesque.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Matching blouse

The actress wore a pretty pink saree that had the same coloured blouse. Complete your look with mascara.

Never disappoints us

Apart from her acting prowess, Keerthy will never make us feel dull with her saree looks.

Amazing taste

It goes without saying that Keerthy has a unique taste, especially when it comes to sarees.

Proving us right

Keerthy often posts alluring snaps of herself in a saree and we cannot take our eyes off the same.

Choker look

Keerthy's saree incomplete without a choker necklace, maroon lipstick and a low bun with a gajra.

Stunning lady

Only Keerthy knows to look gorgeous and make us insane with her snaps in a saree.

Experimental fashion

Oh boy! The star is raising the oomph factor and looks resplendent in this gorgeous saree.

Graceful

We cannot stop noticing how this South Indian beauty looks so elegant in this saree.

Emerald green saree

The star is looking like a goddess in this emerald green drape that had a golden border.

Pinky thoughts

Donning this pink saree, Keerthy made a lot of fans go crazy for her. We do agree on the same.

