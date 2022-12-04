Which of the South Indian Actresses intrigued and interested the fans this year, leading to being the most-searched South Indian Actresses on Google? Find out.Source: Bollywood
The new mom was placed 15th on the 100 most searched Asians list.Source: Bollywood
The gorgeous beauty grabbed 18th place on the list.Source: Bollywood
Pushpa 2 beauty has taken the 20th position.Source: Bollywood
The lady superstar got 33rd rank on the list.Source: Bollywood
The Babli Bouncer actress got to 37th position.Source: Bollywood
The Cirkus beauty made it to the 44th position on the list.Source: Bollywood
Baahubali beauty grabbed the 56th spot on the 100 most searched Asian celebrity list.Source: Bollywood
The prettiest actress was placed 62nd on the list.Source: Bollywood
Late lady superstar Sridevi is still remembered and searched online. She was in the 75th position.Source: Bollywood
The Indian 2 actress was placed 91st on the 100 most searched Asian celebrity list.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!