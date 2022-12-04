Top 10 most searched South Indian Actresses

Which of the South Indian Actresses intrigued and interested the fans this year, leading to being the most-searched South Indian Actresses on Google? Find out. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Kajal Aggarwal 

The new mom was placed 15th on the 100 most searched Asians list. 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The gorgeous beauty grabbed 18th place on the list. 

Rashmika Mandanna 

Pushpa 2 beauty has taken the 20th position. 

Nayanthara 

The lady superstar got 33rd rank on the list. 

Tamannaah 

The Babli Bouncer actress got to 37th position. 

Pooja Hegde

The Cirkus beauty made it to the 44th position on the list. 

Anushka Shetty 

Baahubali beauty grabbed the 56th spot on the 100 most searched Asian celebrity list. 

Keerthy Suresh 

The prettiest actress was placed 62nd on the list. 

Sridevi

Late lady superstar Sridevi is still remembered and searched online. She was in the 75th position. 

Rakulpreet Singh 

The Indian 2 actress was placed 91st on the 100 most searched Asian celebrity list. 

