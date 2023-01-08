KGF 2 actor Yash and wife Radhika Pandit's house is all about class and elegance

KGF Chapter 2 actor Yash owns a lavish house in Bangalore. The actor's house is well-decorated with marble floors and french windows.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 08, 2023

KGF 2 star Yash and Radhika Pandit are proud owners of a new house

KGF Chapter 2 actor Yash is a heartthrob and owns a huge house. The actor stays with his wife Radhika Pandit and two kids.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yash's house looks classy

Yash and his family shifted to a new house and had a traditional housewarming ceremony which was attended by their family members.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Inside pictures of Yash's house

Yash and Radhika's house pictures will make you go gaga over their classy decor and interiors.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yash's lavish duplex

Yash and Radhika Pandit were accompanied by KGF actor's parents, Pushpa and Arun Kumar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yash and wife Radhika Pandit look stunning

Reportedly, Yash purchased the house in Rs. 6 crores. The head over heels in love couple performed a puja.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yash and wife Radhika Pandit's candid picture

Yash and wife Radhika Pandit look madly in love in this candid picture. Their house gives out a minimalist vibe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yash and Radhika Pandit look gorgeous together

Yash purchased a new luxurious abode in Bangalore in Prestige Golf Apartments, near Windsor Manor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yash's white decor

Yash and Radhika Pandit walked down the aisle in 2016 and are proud parents to two kids.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yash's living room

Yash's entire house is well-decorated with marble floors and French windows.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Palak Tiwari can turn up the heat even in coldest winter; check Top 10 hottest looks

 

 Find Out More