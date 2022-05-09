Let’s have a dekko at the fatty paychecks of the South stars.Source: Bollywood
KGF 2 star reportedly charged Rs 25 crore for the movie.Source: Bollywood
Beast actor is reportedly getting Rs 100 crore for his 66th film.Source: Bollywood
RRR star got Rs 44 crore for his stint in SS Rajamouli starrer.Source: Bollywood
Annatthe actor reportedly charges Rs 100 crores per film.Source: Bollywood
The Baahubali star gets Rs 100 crore per film, state reports.Source: Bollywood
The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor charges Rs 55 crore per film, state reports.Source: Bollywood
Indian 2 actors’ fees are said to be Rs 25 crore per film.Source: Bollywood
Yet another RRR star Jr NTR is reported to be charging Rs 45 crore.Source: Bollywood
Rowdy Baby hitmaker reportedly charges Rs 50 crore for each project.Source: Bollywood
If reports are to be believed Ajith is getting Rs 100 crore for AK 62.Source: Bollywood
