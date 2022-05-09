10 HIGHEST PAID south actors

Let’s have a dekko at the fatty paychecks of the South stars.

Shivani Pawaskar

Yash

KGF 2 star reportedly charged Rs 25 crore for the movie.

Thalapathy Vijay

Beast actor is reportedly getting Rs 100 crore for his 66th film.

Ram Charan

RRR star got Rs 44 crore for his stint in SS Rajamouli starrer.

Rajinikanth

Annatthe actor reportedly charges Rs 100 crores per film.

Prabhas

The Baahubali star gets Rs 100 crore per film, state reports.

Mahesh Babu

The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor charges Rs 55 crore per film, state reports.

Kamal Haasan

Indian 2 actors’ fees are said to be Rs 25 crore per film.

Jr NTR

Yet another RRR star Jr NTR is reported to be charging Rs 45 crore.

Dhanush

Rowdy Baby hitmaker reportedly charges Rs 50 crore for each project.

Ajith Kumar

If reports are to be believed Ajith is getting Rs 100 crore for AK 62.

Thanks For Reading!

