KGF 2, Pushpa 2 and more Top 10 South Indian film sequels coming soon to take over box office around the world

There are many South Indian films whose sequels will soon create a storm at the box office. Here, take a look at the full list of the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 31, 2023

Pushpa 2

This is one of the most anticipated films of Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun. Pushpa: The Rise was a total box office hit.

RRR 2

The script of RRR 2 s being made after SS Rajamouli's RRR won an Oscar this year.

Kantara sequel

Rishabh Shetty revealed Kantara 2 will have many Kannada stars and he has already started writing the script of the movie.

Indian 2

Kamal Haasan is all set to return with Indian 2 which will be a sequel to his 1996 film Indian.

Vikram sequel

Kamal Haasan's Vikram was a big hit. Vikram 2 its sequel has been confirmed and fans are waiting patiently.

Jai Bheem

Producer Rajasekar Pandian confirmed that Jai Bheem is taking place and the movie as of now is only in the ideation stage.

Kaithi sequel

Karthi-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi 2 reportedly will go on floors this year.

KGF 2

The KGF franchise is likely to have five sequels.

KGF third instalment

KGF 3 will reportedly go on floors soon.

Ponniyn Selvan 2

Mani Ratnam's dream movie Ponniyin Selvan 1 had created a storm and now fans are waiting for its sequel Ponniyn Selvan 2.

