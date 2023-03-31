KGF 2, Pushpa 2 and more Top 10 South Indian film sequels coming soon to take over box office around the world

There are many South Indian films whose sequels will soon create a storm at the box office. Here, take a look at the full list of the same here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 31, 2023
This is one of the most anticipated films of Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun. Pushpa: The Rise was a total box office hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The script of RRR 2 s being made after SS Rajamouli's RRR won an Oscar this year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rishabh Shetty revealed Kantara 2 will have many Kannada stars and he has already started writing the script of the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Haasan is all set to return with Indian 2 which will be a sequel to his 1996 film Indian.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Haasan's Vikram was a big hit. Vikram 2 its sequel has been confirmed and fans are waiting patiently.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Producer Rajasekar Pandian confirmed that Jai Bheem is taking place and the movie as of now is only in the ideation stage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karthi-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi 2 reportedly will go on floors this year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The KGF franchise is likely to have five sequels.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
KGF 3 will reportedly go on floors soon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mani Ratnam's dream movie Ponniyin Selvan 1 had created a storm and now fans are waiting for its sequel Ponniyn Selvan 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!