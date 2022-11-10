KGF star Yash's lovely vacation pictures with his family

KGF star Yash is a family man and these vacation pictures speaks volume about his love towards his fam.

Janhvi Sharma

A romantic getaway

Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit love taking small vacation breaks and enjoy themselves to the fullest.

Yash and Radhika give major couple goals

This picture of Yash and wife Radhika is pure love goals and we cannot take our eyes off them.

Much candid

This candid picture of Yash and Radhika is way too cute and romantic.

Yash and Radhika are cuteness personified

Yash and Radhika love clicking pictures when they are on a vacation. Their sun-kissed selfie is perfect.

Perfect family picture

Yash is an hands-on father to his kids and love spending time with them.

Family time

A picture of the perfect couple posing by the sea and sand will give you major vacation goals.

