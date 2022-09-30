KGF 2 fame Yash is a family guy

Take a look at some adorable pictures of Yash with his family

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Happy faces

Yash and family celebrate Independence day with smiles and flags

Source: Bollywood

Sibling love

Yash and his sister bonding over the festival of Rakhi

Source: Bollywood

Adorable

Like father like son

Source: Bollywood

Daddy's girl

This is the cutest picture ever

Source: Bollywood

Best dad

Yash is seen spending quality time with his kids

Source: Bollywood

Family portrait

Rituals first. Rest can be done afterwards

Source: Bollywood

Pure love

Yash and wife Radhika look gorgeous together

Source: Bollywood

Happy picture

Yash and Radhika pose for a happy picture

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Bigg Boss 16, here are the true friendships on the show

 Find Out More