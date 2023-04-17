Car collections of Top 10 South superstars
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 17, 2023
Prabhas owns a Rolls Royce Phantom valued Rs 9 crore, Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, and Jaguar XJL.
Pushpa actor Allu Arjun has all things luxurious and new addition is Range Rover Vogue.
RRR star Jr. NTR has Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Graphite Edition.
Naga Chaitanya is fond of luxurious cars and has Ferrari F 430.
Shruti Haasan owns a Range Rover Sport car which costs around Rs 2 crore.
Megastar Rajnikanth has swanky Lamborghini Urus in his car collection.
Vijay Joseph known as Thalapathy has a pricey Mini Cooper and Rolls Royce Phantom.
Shaakuntalam actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu owns BMW X5.
KGF star Yash automobile collection has Audi A6, Rolls Royce, and Mercedes Benz.
Gorgeous actress Hansika Motwani has BMW 5 Series.
