KGF 3 star Yash's secret behind the beast body

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023

Yash is one of the people to be looked up to when it comes to body goals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The star has one of the best physiques in the industry and its all thanks to his consistency.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The superstar follows a strict routine in order to maintain his body. It starts at 6am.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Waking up at 6am, he starts the day with an hour of cardio session on an empty stomach.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A small 30 min weight training session follows, his weight training session also includes power training.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He works out twice a day, the second in the evening which includes heavy weight training.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As per Healthyogi, his morning starts with a carb heavy breakfast of nutmeg of nuts, 5 slices of brown bread and 8 egg whites.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Before his lunch, Yash drinks a protein shake alongside some healthy fruits.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As for his pre-workout meal, the star eats 4 slices of brown bread alongside 4 bananas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He likes to keep his dinner light while also focusing on completing his protein intake.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This strict workout and diet plan enabled him to get the dream body for KGF 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Korean actresses netizens labelled as bad onscreen kissers

 

 Find Out More