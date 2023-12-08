KGF 3 star Yash's secret behind the beast body
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023
Yash is one of the people to be looked up to when it comes to body goals.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star has one of the best physiques in the industry and its all thanks to his consistency.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The superstar follows a strict routine in order to maintain his body. It starts at 6am.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Waking up at 6am, he starts the day with an hour of cardio session on an empty stomach.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A small 30 min weight training session follows, his weight training session also includes power training.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He works out twice a day, the second in the evening which includes heavy weight training.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Healthyogi, his morning starts with a carb heavy breakfast of nutmeg of nuts, 5 slices of brown bread and 8 egg whites.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before his lunch, Yash drinks a protein shake alongside some healthy fruits.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As for his pre-workout meal, the star eats 4 slices of brown bread alongside 4 bananas.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He likes to keep his dinner light while also focusing on completing his protein intake.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This strict workout and diet plan enabled him to get the dream body for KGF 2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Korean actresses netizens labelled as bad onscreen kissers
Find Out More