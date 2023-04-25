KGF 3 star Yash's Top 10 diet and fitness secrets

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 25, 2023

KGF star Yash has a strict diet plan which he follows religiously.

KGF star Yash likes to eat carbs for breakfast.

Yash prefers to have brown bread five slices, nutmeg with nuts, eight egg white parts with veggies.

Yash also likes to include watermelon and papaya in his diet.

At 11 Am, Yash likes to have fruits and protein shakes.

According to Zoom TV, Yash trains like a beast.

Yash loves to do varied exercises and abs workout for atleast an hour.

He does push-ups, and pull-ups on an empty stomach for 30 minutes.

Yash's exercise routine is not complete without cardio.

In the evening Yash likes to do heavy workouts.

