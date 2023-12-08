KGF 3: Top 10 Bollywood and South Indian actresses we want to see pair up with Yash
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023
After 2 successful installments, Yash's film KGF is set to for chapter 3.
However, the actor was paired up with Srinidhi Shetty in both films we have listed a few actresses who have the potential to pair opposite Yash's character in KGF 3.
Deepika Padukone is renowned for her versatility and screen presence, she could bring depth to the role.
Anushka Shetty is known for powerful performances, and her charisma could match Yash's intensity.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s acting prowess and adaptability could complement Yash's style.
Rashmika Mandanna with her rising popularity and acting skills, could offer a fresh on-screen chemistry.
Kriti Sanon’s charm and acting abilities could create a captivating pairing with Yash.
Keerthy Suresh’s talent and grace could add depth to the character dynamics.
Shraddha Kapoor is known for her versatility, she could bring a unique energy to the role.
Rakul Preet Singh’s versatility and acting skills could create an interesting on-screen pair.
Pooja Hegde with her screen presence, could offer a compelling performance opposite Yash.
Tamannaah Bhatia’s experience and versatility could make for an intriguing on-screen match with Yash.
