KGF 3: Yash starrer's release date, shoot details OUT; Prabhas' Salaar to set the stage?   

Prashanth Neel directed KGF 3 with Yash is one of the most-awaited films. We are here with interesting details about the upcoming new movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023
Yash delivered a blockbuster hit with Prashanth Neel in terms of KGF: Chapter 1 in 2018.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie earned Rs 250 crores approx at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
KGF 2 ended the dry spell at the box office after COVID-19.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
KGF 2 is the third highest-grossing movie of all time with a business of Rs 1230 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
And now, fans are looking forward to the third instalment of the franchise.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per a report in IndiaToday, KGF 3 will go on floors in the later half of 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The portal states a source close to Hombale Films saying that Yash might start shooting at the end of next year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The makers are planning to bring out the third part within 2025.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The makers have scheduled Prabhas starrer new movie for December 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Hombale Films are looking forward to going massive in 2025.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The portal shares a source revealing makers planning to make an official announcement in December. So, are makers planning to release a glimpse with Salaar?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will we get to see a cameo appearance of Prabhas from Salaar? Well, let's wait for Salaar to roll out first.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
