KGF 3: Yash starrer's release date, shoot details OUT; Prabhas' Salaar to set the stage?   

Prashanth Neel directed KGF 3 with Yash is one of the most-awaited films. We are here with interesting details about the upcoming new movie.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023

KGF: Chapter 1

Yash delivered a blockbuster hit with Prashanth Neel in terms of KGF: Chapter 1 in 2018. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF 1 box office collection 

The movie earned Rs 250 crores approx at the box office. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF: Chapter 2

KGF 2 ended the dry spell at the box office after COVID-19. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF 2 box office collection 

KGF 2 is the third highest-grossing movie of all time with a business of Rs 1230 crores.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF: Chapter 3

And now, fans are looking forward to the third instalment of the franchise.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF 3 updates

As per a report in IndiaToday, KGF 3 will go on floors in the later half of 2024. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF 3 shooting 

The portal states a source close to Hombale Films saying that Yash might start shooting at the end of next year. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF 3 release date 

The makers are planning to bring out the third part within 2025. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire 

The makers have scheduled Prabhas starrer new movie for December 2023.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF 3 in 2025

The Hombale Films are looking forward to going massive in 2025. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF 3 announcement 

The portal shares a source revealing makers planning to make an official announcement in December. So, are makers planning to release a glimpse with Salaar?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF 3 + Salaar? 

Will we get to see a cameo appearance of Prabhas from Salaar? Well, let's wait for Salaar to roll out first. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Upcoming Telugu new movies in 2024 that can become Pan India blockbusters

 

 Find Out More