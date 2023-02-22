KGF Chapter 2: Top 10 unknown facts about Yash starrer action thriller

Check out these unknown facts about KGF 2Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2023
Within 24 hours of the teaser release, it became the most-watched teaser with 72 million views.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt's character Adheera’s look is inspired by the Vikings series character Travis Fimmel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie was filmed at Lalita Mahal Palace, Cyanide Hills Ramoji Film City, and Taj Falaknuma Palace.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
KGF 2 registered a box office collection of 1250 Crores globallySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Being an extravaganza film, surprisingly it is made at a budget of only 100 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yash starrer KGF chapter 2 premiered on more than 10,000 screens worldwideSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Yash himself penned most of his dialogues in the second chapterSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The tattoo on Adheera’s face is a script that translates to I am the place of Death. You will never expect mercy or sympathy from meSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Within 12 hours approximately 1 lakh 7 thousand tickets were sold in advance bookingSource: Bollywoodlife.com
