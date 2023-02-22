KGF Chapter 2: Top 10 unknown facts about Yash starrer action thriller

Check out these unknown facts about KGF 2

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2023

KGF 2 teaser record

Within 24 hours of the teaser release, it became the most-watched teaser with 72 million views.

Sanjay Dutt look

Sanjay Dutt's character Adheera’s look is inspired by the Vikings series character Travis Fimmel.

Shoot locations

The movie was filmed at Lalita Mahal Palace, Cyanide Hills Ramoji Film City, and Taj Falaknuma Palace.

Box office collection

KGF 2 registered a box office collection of 1250 Crores globally

KGF 2 budget

Being an extravaganza film, surprisingly it is made at a budget of only 100 crores.

Largest screening worldwide

Yash starrer KGF chapter 2 premiered on more than 10,000 screens worldwide

Dialogues

Yash himself penned most of his dialogues in the second chapter

Sanjay Dutt Tattoo meaning

The tattoo on Adheera’s face is a script that translates to I am the place of Death. You will never expect mercy or sympathy from me

Pre-release earning

Within 12 hours approximately 1 lakh 7 thousand tickets were sold in advance booking

