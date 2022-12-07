Rishab Shetty's action movie can be seen on Amazon Prime Video. It is a total action thriller and is the best Kannada film.Source: Bollywood
Yash is in the pivotal role of the prequel of KGF Chapter 2. Watch this film which is emotional on Disney+Hotstar.Source: Bollywood
Watch the story of Rocky and his sojourn of being a don on Amazon Prime Video. The movie has Yash,Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt to name a few.Source: Bollywood
Watch this emotional film about a dog and a lonely factory worker on Amazon Prime Video. Rakshit Shetty has done a phenomenal role.Source: Bollywood
Watch the 2015 Saikumar's hit movie on OTT Play. The movie also has Nirup Bhandari, Radhika Chetan and Avantika Shetty in important roles.Source: Bollywood
Suraj Gowda, Dhanya Ramkumar's romantic movie will showcase you new age romance. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywood
The movie is about the preservation of Kannada literary. Director Giriraj BM does a great job. Watch the great movie only on Zee5.Source: Bollywood
Watch this fantasy world movie by director A Harsha only on Zee5. It has visuals which will give you a grand feeling.Source: Bollywood
You will get to see a different side of the cop department in Achuyth Kumar, Rangayana Raghu film on Zee5.Source: Bollywood
The movie is set in Mangalore and is availaible on Zee5. The movie is about the rise of Hari and Shiva as enemies.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!