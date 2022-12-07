Kantara

Rishab Shetty's action movie can be seen on Amazon Prime Video. It is a total action thriller and is the best Kannada film.

Siddhi Chatterjee

KGF Chapter 1

Yash is in the pivotal role of the prequel of KGF Chapter 2. Watch this film which is emotional on Disney+Hotstar.

KGF Chapter 2

Watch the story of Rocky and his sojourn of being a don on Amazon Prime Video. The movie has Yash,Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt to name a few.

777 Charlie

Watch this emotional film about a dog and a lonely factory worker on Amazon Prime Video. Rakshit Shetty has done a phenomenal role.

Rangi Taranga

Watch the 2015 Saikumar's hit movie on OTT Play. The movie also has Nirup Bhandari, Radhika Chetan and Avantika Shetty in important roles.

Ninna Sanihake

Suraj Gowda, Dhanya Ramkumar's romantic movie will showcase you new age romance. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Kannadiga

The movie is about the preservation of Kannada literary. Director Giriraj BM does a great job. Watch the great movie only on Zee5.

Bajrangi 2

Watch this fantasy world movie by director A Harsha only on Zee5. It has visuals which will give you a grand feeling.

Puksatte Lifu

You will get to see a different side of the cop department in Achuyth Kumar, Rangayana Raghu film on Zee5.

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

The movie is set in Mangalore and is availaible on Zee5. The movie is about the rise of Hari and Shiva as enemies.

