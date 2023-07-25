KGF to Indian 2: Digital rights of Top 10 South Indian movies that were sold for a whopping price

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 25, 2023

Indian 2

The digital rights of the Kamal Haasan starrer and Shankar directorial are sold for Rs 200 crore.

Kanguva

The OTT rights for this film, which has Suriya in the lead role are sold for Rs 100 crore.

KGF

As per reports, the digital rights of Yash starrer were sold for Rs 320 crore.

RRR

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer's digital rights were bought for Rs 325 crore.

Ponniyin Selvan

Directed by Maniratnam, the film released in two parts and the makers sold the right for Rs 150 crore

Leo

The OTT rights of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo are sold for Rs 125 crore

Pushpa

Allu Arjun's most watched film is Pushpa and it's OTT rights were sold for Rs 325 crore

Baahubali: The Conclusion

Netflix bought the rights of this film for a whopping Rs 255 crore

Salaar

The digital rights of this Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's film are sold for Rs 220 crore

