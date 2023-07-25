KGF to Indian 2: Digital rights of Top 10 South Indian movies that were sold for a whopping price

The digital rights of the Kamal Haasan starrer and Shankar directorial are sold for Rs 200 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The OTT rights for this film, which has Suriya in the lead role are sold for Rs 100 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, the digital rights of Yash starrer were sold for Rs 320 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer's digital rights were bought for Rs 325 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Maniratnam, the film released in two parts and the makers sold the right for Rs 150 croreSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The OTT rights of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo are sold for Rs 125 croreSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Allu Arjun's most watched film is Pushpa and it's OTT rights were sold for Rs 325 croreSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Netflix bought the rights of this film for a whopping Rs 255 croreSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The digital rights of this Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's film are sold for Rs 220 croreSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!