Khan sir already married? Viral teacher and YouTuber shares wife’s photo
Sanskruti Nemane
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 28, 2025
Viral teacher and YouTuber Khan Sir has been in the news. He is one of the most popular and his videos often go viral on the internet.
He has a huge fan following. But recently, he left everyone shocked with a new announcement he made.
Everyone’s favourite Khan sir is now married. He shared a message where he said, “I told you all first because I exist because of you.” Fans were shocked as he never shared this earlier.
He explained that his wedding date was already fixed but the war between India and Pakistan started. Hence, his wedding was done in a simple way.
He shared that his younger brothers and mother were there for the wedding. He also revealed that now they have planned a big reception in Patna on June 2.
The reception will be held at Panache Banquets, Saguna more, Danapur, Patna (Bihar). He also announced about a big surprise for his students.
He revealed that he has planned a wedding feast only for them on June 6. His students then asked him to show the photos of his wife. But, Khan sir is smart.
He drew a sketch of a girl with curly hair on his board. He said, “She looks exactly like this, same to same. Do you think I don’t draw well?”
He further went on to reveal the name of his wife. He said her name is A S Khan. However, fans are still not able to believe that he is married.
