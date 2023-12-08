Khansaar: All about the new universe in Prabhas' Salaar
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023
Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is a highly anticipated film directed by Prashanth Neel who is well known for KGF.
The movie will also feature stars like and stars Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapathi Babu.
The trailer of the movie was recently released and it showcased Khansaar, a vast empire in the film.
Khansaar promises an unprecedented world on the big screen, which is easy to enter but hard to exit.
The place that once used to be a forest was now turned into a whole kingdom of its own.
In the trailer, we can also see various armies trying to take control of Khansaar which shows just how important it will be for the movie.
It achieved a record-breaking 100 million views in just 18 hours, generating immense excitement among viewers for its release.
The film is a combination of action and emotion, focusing on the essence of friendship, where allies turn into foes.
Set to release on December 22, the film will hit theatres in multiple languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
The collaboration between Prashanth Neel and Prabhas, along with the explosive trailer, has created high anticipation.
Salaar promises a larger-than-life experience, with the introduction of Khansaar it reaches a scale rarely seen in Indian cinema.
Produced by Hombale Films, Salaar will be a blend of action and emotion in a never-before-seen cinematic universe.
