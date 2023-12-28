Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and more movies on OTT that prove three is not a crowd
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 28, 2023
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan on Netflix starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gaurav is about three besties exploring life through love, heartbreaks, aspirations and more.
Kai Po Che! on Netflix is about aspiring besties trying to start a cricketing academy. However, plans goes for a toss when political unrest affects their bond.
3 Idiots on Amazon Prime Video is an amazing film about three best friends who have an adventure whilst enjoying their hostel life.
Dil Chahta Hai on Netflix revolves around three best friends who have different outlook towards love.
Student of the Year on Netflix stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra as best friends. But their bond goes through tough time due to a competition.
Cocktail
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara on Netflix is about three friends taking a trip to Spain and living their life to the fullest.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai on Netflix teaches that Pyaar Dosti Hai.
Dil To Pagal Hai on Amazon Prime Video stars Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor as friends. It is about friendship, love and more.
Pyaar Ka Punchnama is about three friends who feel that their respective girlfriends are dominating them. It is on Netflix.
Dostana on Netflix has John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra playing friends. The boys pretend to be gay to be with the girl and they form a great bond.
Kal Ho Naa Ho on Netflix revolves around three individuals bonded by friendship and love.
