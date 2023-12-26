Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and more Top 10 movies about life and friendship to watch on Netflix and other OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 26, 2023
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan releases on Netflix today. Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gaurav and Siddhant Chaturvedi's movie is a dramedy around life, friendship and love.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara on Netflix teaches you the importance of friends and how to live life to the fullest.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is all about friendship, love, dreams and much more. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and more, the movie is on Netflix.
Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na on Netflix is about two best friends who are unaware that they are actually in love with each other.
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is on Amazon Prime Video. The comedy drama is about childhood friends and their bond being tested upon entry of a girl.
Chhichhore on Disney+Hotstar will take you back to your college days. Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor's movie is about resilience, friendship and more.
Another great watch on friendship is Dil Chahta Hai. The story of three friends and their different take on love is on Netflix.
Rang De Basanti on Netflix will fill force you to call up your best friend. The story of friends turned into rebels holds a strong message again corruption.
3 Idiots is on Amazon Prime Video. The story is about Rancho who has a different take on how the educational system should work.
Cocktail is on JioCinema. It is a twisted tale of three friends who get entangled in a love triangle.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai cannot be missed from the list. Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji's movie on friendship, love and life is on Netflix.
One of the best movies on friendship to watch is Veere Di Wedding on Zee5. The story is of 4 school friends rediscovering themselves as one of them gets married.
