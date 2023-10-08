Khufiya and more: Top 10 new spy thrillers to watch on OTT

These spy thrillers will keep you hooked throughout.

Nikita Thakkar

Oct 08, 2023

Khufiya on Netflix

The latest addition to spy thrillers is Khufiya starring Tabu in the lead. A R&AW officer has to crack down a mole in the system who is selling defence secrets.

The Night Manager on Disney+Hotstar

The Night Manager on Disney+Hostar has been widely appreciated. In ex-soldier plays a spy to bring down a mighty arms dealer.

Heart of Stone on Netflix

This year, Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot also released. It is a spy action thriller.

Pathaan on Amazon Prime Video

Shah Rukh Khan is a secret agent in the film who establish his own unit to save India from major attacks.

Mission Majnu on Netflix

The film with Sidharth Malhotra in the lead is about an Indian spy in Pakistan. He spies about Pakistan's nuclear weapons.

Citadel on Amazon Prime Video

The series is about about two Citadel spy agents who have lost their memory.

FUBAR on Netflix

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro starrer is about CIA agents.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

The movie is yet to be on OTT. The latest instalment of Mission Impossible has IMF team tracking down a weapon that can control the future.

Mrs Undercover on Zee5

It is a spy series with a comedy twist. Radhika Apte is a spy.

Spy Ops on Netflix

The documentary of sorts has intelligence officers talking about the operations carried out by them.

Fauda season 4 on Netflix

It is one of the most intriguing spy thrillers about Israel and Palestine.

