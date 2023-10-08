Khufiya and more: Top 10 new spy thrillers to watch on OTT

These spy thrillers will keep you hooked throughout.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 08, 2023
The latest addition to spy thrillers is Khufiya starring Tabu in the lead. A R&AW officer has to crack down a mole in the system who is selling defence secrets.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Night Manager on Disney+Hostar has been widely appreciated. In ex-soldier plays a spy to bring down a mighty arms dealer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This year, Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot also released. It is a spy action thriller.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan is a secret agent in the film who establish his own unit to save India from major attacks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film with Sidharth Malhotra in the lead is about an Indian spy in Pakistan. He spies about Pakistan's nuclear weapons.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The series is about about two Citadel spy agents who have lost their memory.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro starrer is about CIA agents.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is yet to be on OTT. The latest instalment of Mission Impossible has IMF team tracking down a weapon that can control the future.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a spy series with a comedy twist. Radhika Apte is a spy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The documentary of sorts has intelligence officers talking about the operations carried out by them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is one of the most intriguing spy thrillers about Israel and Palestine.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!